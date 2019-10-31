Trump Biz Docs Critical To House Investigations, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's latest attempt to block a congressional subpoena seeking his business records jeopardizes an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and its involvement in the impeachment inquiry, the panel told the D.C. Circuit. After the president lost an appeal before the court earlier this month seeking to block the committee's subpoena to his longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, his latest attempt to delay enforcement of the subpoena poses yet another obstacle to the House panel's legislative investigation into Trump's finances, the committee said in a brief Wednesday. The tactic also hinders a broader impeachment...

