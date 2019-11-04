Amazon Can't Shake State Farm's Hoverboard House Fire Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:43 PM EST) -- A Mississippi federal judge has denied Amazon's attempt to escape a suit alleging a hoverboard made by Samsung and sold by Amazon burned down a State Farm-insured home after it exploded, ruling that the insurer's claims that Amazon didn't warn about the product's dangers "remain viable." U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills disagreed with Amazon nearly every step of the way in his Thursday order denying the company's motion for judgment on the pleadings. The judge said Amazon's argument — that Mississippi law doesn't require service providers to remove from commerce products made and sold by others nor issue product warnings — was...

