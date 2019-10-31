White House Boots Cameroon From Duty-Free Program

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will revoke preferential trade benefits for Cameroon, citing the country’s “gross violations” of human rights. Trump told Congress that Cameroon would be booted from the African Growth and Opportunity Act on Jan. 1, losing out on duty-free access to the U.S. market. The AGOA provides preferential treatment for African producers, provided certain criteria are met. The U.S. has been working to improve human rights protections in Cameroon for some time, but the effort has yet to yield fruit, prompting the White House to take a more aggressive step. “Despite intensive engagement between the...

