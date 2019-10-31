Jones Day Says Ex-Attys' Gender Bias Claims Lack Facts

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 11:32 PM EDT) -- Jones Day doubled down Thursday in its push to trim claims in a proposed gender and race bias class action, tearing into a number of allegations the firm says are time-barred or unsupported by facts in a memorandum that comes a week after the female attorneys accused the firm of trying to mischaracterize their claims and introduce irrelevant facts. In the supplemental memorandum filed in D.C. federal court, Jones Day zeroed in on race discrimination claims tacked onto the suit in August, saying plaintiff Katrina Henderson doesn't claim — "even in conclusory fashion" — that her alleged instances of discrimination had anything...

