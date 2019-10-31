Law360's The Term: Polluting The Pacific & Traffic Stops

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- On this episode of The Term, the team tackles a pair of cases that will come before the Supreme Court next week: one involving what environmental groups call a massive loophole to the Clean Water Act, and the other about why some allegedly common sense traffic stops may be unconstitutional. Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about. Jimmy is in New York this week so they got to sit down...

