Major Lindsey Sues Ex-Recruiter, Mlegal Over Noncompete

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Legal recruiting firm Major Lindsey & Africa LLC has sued competitor Mlegal Group Inc. and a former employee who departed for the rival in D.C. federal court, alleging that she is violating a noncompete agreement. Lauren Drake is breaching the noncompetition portion of her employment agreement with Major Lindsey by working in the same Washington, D.C., market after joining Mlegal and performing a similar role of engaging in the recruiting of attorneys, according to Major Lindsey & Africa’s filing Thursday. “Since announcing her resignation from [Major Lindsey & Africa,] Drake is now in a position to improperly solicit [Major Lindsey &...

