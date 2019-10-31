Court Dubious Of Trump's Bid To Block McGahn Testimony

Law360, Washington (October 31, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge appeared skeptical Thursday of the Trump administration's argument that the court lacks jurisdiction to compel testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said she found the government's contention “striking” and asserted that it has long been the court's responsibility to resolve disputes between Congress and the executive branch. Judge Jackson presided over a nearly four-hour-long hearing Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee's suit to compel McGahn to testify about Trump's alleged efforts to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS