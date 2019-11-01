Ireland Unveils New Transparency Rules For Motor Insurers

Law360, London (November 1, 2019, 12:03 PM GMT) -- Motor insurers in Ireland will be required to include the previous year’s premium price on renewal under rules announced by the country’s central bank on Friday in a move to encourage customers to shop around and “make informed choices.” The amendment to 2007 regulations on insurers, which took effect on Friday, echo similar arrangements established by the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority in 2017. Insurers in both countries have been accused of penalizing loyalty by incrementally raising rates at renewal for consumers less likely to seek better deals. “Motor insurance in particular can represent a significant outlay for many people, so these changes will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS