Telemarketer Shut Down For Targeting Elderly Buyers

Law360, London (November 1, 2019, 2:50 PM GMT) -- A telemarketing company has been shuttered for "deliberately and unconscionably " targeting elderly customers with overpriced health supplements that it sold with mark-ups of nearly 2,000%, a government agency said Friday. The Insolvency Service said that Nutrizen Wellness Ltd., based in the West Midlands town of Kenilworth, was wound up in the public interest at the High Court on Thursday. Judge Paul Richmond, sitting at the court in Manchester in northern England, appointed the official receiver as liquidator of the company. Nutrizen, which was incorporated in December 2014, bought data about individuals aged 65 and over and cold-called them from centers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS