Fraud Charges For 2nd Ex-Director Of Investment Scheme

Law360, London (November 1, 2019, 1:50 PM GMT) -- The former director of an investment scheme that promoted a project to put money into sustainable teak forestry in the Brazilian rainforest made his first appearance at a London court on Friday after being charged with offenses including conspiracy to defraud and forgery. Omari Bowers, who becomes​ the second individual to be charged in the Serious Fraud Office case, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The former director of Global Forestry Investments was charged in July with three offenses of conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law and four offenses of forgery. Bowers is also charged with a single count of misconduct in...

