Rare Wine Seller Ordered To Pay £560K For Bilked Clients

Law360, London (November 1, 2019, 3:33 PM GMT) -- A judge on Friday ordered a former wine merchant who bilked wealthy investors out of more than half a million pounds to repay his former customers, clients and the government after he failed to turn up to court. Insolvency Judge Sebastian Prentiss issued a compensation order at the High Court on Friday against Kevin Eagling of £559,000 ($724,000) for more than two dozen customers who had placed orders with his wine brokering service. The money will be divided among Eagling’s customers and clients, who he owes between £5,000 and £65,000, according to the judgment. It was not immediately clear how Eagling, who...

