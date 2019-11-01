Warren Medicare Plan May Downplay Economic Impact Of Tax

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to expand the reach of U.S. taxation to fund Medicare for All continues a trend among Democratic presidential contenders eyeing foreign profits to increase tax revenues. But such plans, while politically expedient, could come with economic pitfalls. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren greets supporters Friday in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP) The plan would almost fully undo the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and return the corporate rate to 35% without the option of indefinite deferral of overseas income, going well beyond many other Democratic proposals as well as those from then-President Barack Obama. The plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS