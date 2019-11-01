EPA Ignores Plastics Problem Off Hawaii Coasts, Group Says

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity is threatening to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it doesn’t move to fix a plastic pollution problem harming a slew of waters around Hawaii. The environmental group said Thursday the EPA has refused to list 17 bodies of water that are threatened by plastic pollution from being listed as impaired, which under the Clean Water Act would give Hawaii power to set limits on sources that contribute to the problem. The government was given data on the problem posed by microplastics, which are smaller than 5 millimeters, but that information didn’t result in any...

