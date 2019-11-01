IRS Database FOIA Suit Erroneously Dismissed, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Whether or not an IRS computer system is a “database” that can be mined for a Freedom of Information Act request is a question of fact erroneously dismissed by a district court, a D.C. Circuit panel ruled Friday. The Asset Forfeiture Tracking and Retrieval System, or AFTRAK, was described by the Internal Revenue Service itself as a “database,” which contradicts a denial by the IRS that it is a database, the panel said, siding with the Institute for Justice, a libertarian group. The institute made the FOIA request in a 2016 lawsuit accusing the IRS of flouting its public records request for all of the...

