Japanese PE Shop Hits $462.6M Hard Cap On Group Of Funds

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Japanese middle-market private equity firm Aspirant Group Inc. said Friday it has clinched a trio of investment funds after securing a total of 50 billion Japanese yen ($462.6 million), with plans to pursue investments in areas including health care and technology. The funds, AG III Investment Limited Partnership, AG Chorus Limited Partnership and AG Concert Limited Partnership, are collectively referred to as the AG III Series Funds, according to a statement. The 50 billion yen collected represents the hard cap. Aspirant said the funds received capital contributions from investors old and new, including domestic and international pension funds, financial institutions, insurance...

