Calif. Court Rips Firm For Lack Of Candor In Wage, Bias Row

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court heavily criticized management-side firm Fine Boggs & Perkins LLP for not being forthcoming with the court as it tried to get a wage and bias suit against a Toyota dealership kicked to arbitration, issuing a stern reminder to lawyers "of the importance of candor." A three-judge panel for the First Appellate District on Wednesday rejected an appeal by TWC Dealer Group Inc., which operates a Toyota dealership in Walnut Creek, California, to overturn Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Steven Austin's denial of the company's request to send a wage and bias suit by several former workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS