USPTO Asks Congress To Help Track Inventor Demographics

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is urging lawmakers to strengthen its authority to gather demographic information about individual inventors and to share that data with other agencies to learn more about women and minority patent holders. The report, which looks at "publicly available data" to determine the number of women, minorities and veterans who applied for and were granted patents, found that there was only limited information available. Most of the studies that turned up relate to women inventors, with "only a handful" referring to African American inventors, the agency said. The USPTO recommended that Congress "authorize a streamlined mechanism"...

