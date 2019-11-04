6 Questions For Utility Commissioners' Leader Nick Wagner

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:41 PM EST) -- The need to preserve state authority over part of the U.S. electric grid is driving the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners' challenge to a federal rule requiring that energy storage resources like battery systems be allowed to participate in wholesale electricity markets, NARUC President Nick Wagner told Law360 in an exclusive interview. NARUC, the umbrella advocacy group for state utility regulators, is fighting an energy storage rule issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Wagner, a commissioner on the Iowa Utilities Board who is serving a one-year term as NARUC president, touched on a wide variety of power policy issues with Law360....

