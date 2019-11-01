Nasdaq Wants PTAB Re-Do After Constitutionality Ruling

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Nasdaq unit has asked the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to rehear two cases where its patent claims on electronic trading technology were invalidated, pouncing on a Federal Circuit ruling Thursday that found board judges were unconstitutionally appointed. Nasdaq ISE LLC wasted little time filing its requests for a rehearing after the appeals court ruled in an unrelated case that the procedure for appointing PTAB judges violated the Constitution's appointment clause. To rectify the issue, the court struck down part of the Patent Act that restricted the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s ability to remove PTAB judges. The court sent...

