Long-Delayed 9th Circ. Pick Reports Assets Topping $1M

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 3:14 PM EST) -- A California federal prosecutor recently nominated by President Donald Trump for the second time to the Ninth Circuit reported more than $1.1 million in assets in his most recent financial disclosures to Congress. After accounting for liabilities, assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick J. Bumatay listed his net worth at almost $560,000, according to a form filed with the Senate Judiciary Committee, which provided copies of his paperwork Thursday. Bumatay is mounting a second effort to win Senate confirmation to a seat on the West Coast appellate court, and the disclosures released by the committee date to when he was a trial court...

