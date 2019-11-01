US Cheers New S. Korean Fishing Law Amid Enviro Trade Flap

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration praised South Korea's recent strengthening of its illegal fishing laws on Friday, just weeks after raising the issue in the first-ever environmental claim filed under the two countries' bilateral trade agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the amendments passed by the Korean National Assembly will improve the government's ability to crack down on illegal fishing operations that have persisted in Korea's waters and undermined the U.S.-Korea trade accord, also known as KORUS. "We commend Korea for acting expeditiously to strengthen its regime to combat illegal fishing, which disadvantages law-abiding fishermen everywhere," Lighthizer said in a statement. "This action demonstrates...

