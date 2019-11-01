3rd Circ. Revives LSAT Taker's ADA Accommodation Suit

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday resurrected an aspiring attorney's suit alleging the Law School Admission Council Inc. denied her request to accommodate her learning disabilities on an entrance exam, finding that the district court "read her complaint too narrowly" and that her claims are indeed ripe and not moot. The would-be test taker, a pro se litigant identified in court records as Jane Doe for fear of professional repercussions, claimed in her lawsuit that the council violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying her accommodations on several occasions for dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder when she couldn't provide documentation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS