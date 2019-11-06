Grain Trader Tries To Shift Blame For $1.6M Rice Theft

Law360, London (November 6, 2019, 6:36 PM GMT) -- A Swiss grain distributor has hit back at a $1.6 million lawsuit from a Liberian agricultural commodities company over the theft of thousands of tons of rice, arguing that its insurers don't have to cover the losses. Distributor Ameropa AG said in a new court filing Friday that any losses United Commodities Inc. claimed stemmed from its own conduct. Ameropa said that under a collateral management agreement, or CMA, United Commodities was responsible for the structural maintenance of the facility that stored the rice, including by making sure suitable fences and lockable gates were installed at all entry and exit points....

