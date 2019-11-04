AXA Blames Genworth For Misselling Claims At £265M Trial

Law360, London (November 4, 2019, 2:28 PM GMT) -- AXA told a London court on Monday that Genworth Financial Inc. is on the hook for more than £265 million ($342 million) that the French insurer has paid out to settle compensation claims over a controversial insurance product. France's AXA wants U.S. insurer Genworth Financial to cough up $342 million for payments made on behalf of Spanish lender Santander over wrongly sold payment protection insurance. (AP) On the first day of a high-profile court battle between the rivals, AXA SA's lawyer read aloud internal reports that he said showed that Genworth, an American insurance company, was not capable of handling the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS