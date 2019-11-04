Gov't Resisting Common Pensions 'Dashboard,' MPs Say

Law360, London (November 4, 2019, 2:05 PM GMT) -- British lawmakers have criticized the government for failing to commit to a timetable for introducing state pension data to online “dashboards” that will allow savers to see all their retirement investments in one place. The parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee said on Friday that the government appeared to be “inexplicably resistant” to setting out a deadline for enabling data about an individual's state pension to be introduced on the online hubs, which are being developed as part of the Pensions Schemes Bill introduced in October. “Why does the government insist on missing a trick like this? We clearly need a central, national pensions...

