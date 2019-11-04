Food Delivery Cos. Rework Deal After Competing Bid

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- Takeaway.com said on Monday that it has reworked the deal structure for its multibillion-dollar, all-stock takeover of fellow food delivery company Just Eat, after the target spurned a competing all-cash bid last month. Netherlands-based Takeaway.com N.V. will no longer pursue the acquisition of U.K.-based Just Eat PLC using a scheme of arrangement and will instead push forward with a recommended offer. The new structure means that Just Eat shareholders will have to tender their shares to Takeaway.com. The deal terms require that 75% of Just Eat's voting rights are handed over in the offer. Takeaway.com said it expects the rest of...

