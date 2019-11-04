Skadden Guides Stryker's $4B Deal For Wright Medical

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 10:29 AM EST) -- Skadden-led Stryker said Monday it will snap up Wright Medical Group for $4 billion in cash, giving it access to a player in the orthopedics and biologics space. The deal calls for Michigan-based Stryker Corp. to buy Wright Medical Group NV and an orthopedics portfolio that is complementary to Stryker’s own trauma and extremities business, according to a statement. “This acquisition enhances our global market position in trauma & extremities, providing significant opportunities to advance innovation, improve outcomes and reach more patients,” Kevin Lobo, Stryker chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Wright Medical has built a successful business, and we...

