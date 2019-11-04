Hungary’s MOL Nabs $1.6B of Chevron’s Eurasian Assets

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:24 PM EST) -- Budapest-based MOL said on Monday that it's paying $1.57 billion for certain oil assets of Chevron in Azerbaijan, a transaction it says will make it the third-largest energy partner in a major Caspian Sea oil field. MOL PLC, which is partly owned by the Hungarian government, said the deal with Chevron Corp. includes a 9.57% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil field off Azerbaijan in the landlocked Caspian Sea, as well as a nearly 9% interest in a regional pipeline which helps bring the oil to the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean. In a statement announcing the transaction, which is...

