EU Presidency Proposes Database To Fight VAT Fraud

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 2:23 PM EST) -- A new central database of payment information should be created to fight value-added tax fraud in the European Union, according to a proposal released Monday by the bloc’s rotating presidency, held by Finland. European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Friday are to consider rules that would allow EU members to “collect in a harmonized way” records from payment service providers like Worldpay and Visa. (AP) The proposal will be discussed and put up for a vote Friday during a meeting of the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Council, which is made up of all 28 finance ministers of the member countries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS