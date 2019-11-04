EPA Relaxes Coal-Fired Power Plant Waste Regulations

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday proposed letting power plant operators use less expensive ways to discharge toxic metal with their wastewater and gave coal-fired plants a lengthy timeline to decide how to get rid of their coal ash. In its proposed revision to the Obama-era Effluent Limitations Guidelines and Standards rule, the EPA would set new pollution limits for two of the most common types of wastewater produced by coal-fired power plants. The agency claims the change, which allows plants to use the best available pollution control technology that's economically achievable, will save plant operators $175 million a year in compliance costs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS