EU Investigates Potential Collusion By French Supermarkets

Law360, London (November 4, 2019, 4:19 PM GMT) -- Europe’s antitrust authority said on Monday that it is investigating two French supermarket groups to establish whether they have broken the bloc’s competition rules by colluding on pricing, five years after they struck a partnership deal. The European Commission said it has opened a formal probe into Casino Guichard-Perrachon and Les Mousquetaires, which owns supermarket chain Intermarché. The bloc’s antitrust enforcer is investigating whether the retailers coordinated their behavior in the market after entering into a joint venture in 2014. Casino and Intermarché, two of the largest chains of grocers in France, used the venture to jointly procure branded products under...

