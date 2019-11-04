Jones Day, Vinson & Elkins Steer $135M Energy Biz Deal

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 2:35 PM EST) -- TriMas said Monday it will sell its Lamons business, which focuses on industrial sealing and fasteners for the energy industry, to private equity firm First Reserve in a roughly $135 million deal steered by Jones Day and Vinson & Elkins. The deal comes as Michigan-based TriMas Corp. hones in on its packaging and aerospace businesses, the announcement said. TriMas is a global manufacturing company with business segments in packaging, aerospace and specialty products, according to its website. Lamons, part of TriMas’ specialty products business, focuses on industrial sealing and fasteners for a range of uses in petrochemical, petroleum refining, upstream oil...

