Settlement Talks Falter In $10B Suit Against Bitcoin 'Inventor'

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:00 PM EST) -- Settlement talks in the high-profile case pitting Craig Wright, the self-styled inventor of Bitcoin, against the estate of his late business partner broke down last week after Wright abruptly pulled out of a tentative deal, according to a filing in Florida federal court. Plaintiff Ira Kleiman, who claims Wright stole $10 billion worth of bitcoins from the company of his deceased brother Dave Kleiman, told the district court Friday that Wright informed him last Wednesday with no advance notice that he was "breaking" a nonbinding settlement agreement they had reached in principle in September because he could no longer finance the...

