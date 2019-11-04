Widow's Protest Of $220K Tax Liability Rejected By High Court

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- A Florida widow owes the IRS $220,000, as the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand an Eleventh Circuit ruling that her due process rights were not violated when she was prevented from submitting an affidavit to a lower court. Estelle Stein had wanted a district court to consider new evidence that she had sent payments for delinquent taxes to the Internal Revenue Service after the Eleventh Circuit previously remanded her case. However, the Eleventh Circuit agreed with the lower court in April that Stein could not file an affidavit with the information because it was speculative and would not have...

