UK Seizes £8.1M In Unlawfully Acquired Property Assets

Law360, London (November 4, 2019, 5:20 PM GMT) -- The National Crime Agency said Monday it has seized assets worth up to £8.1 million ($10.5 million), including a Spanish villa and properties in England, which police and tax investigators believe was bought through mortgage fraud and selling controlled drugs. One of the 16 properties in England seized by the crime-fighting agency The NCA said it has recovered assets including a villa on the island of Tenerife, 16 properties in the southwest English town of Bath and a Range Rover Evoque from a family based in the Somerset town. They agreed to surrender the assets to the crime agency after admitting they...

