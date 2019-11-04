Inventor Accuses USPTO Of Further Thwarting Applications

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 5:09 PM EST) -- While Gilbert Hyatt was in the process of challenging the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's alleged internal rule to reject all his patent applications, the agency wrongly reclassified several of his applications as abandoned, the inventor told a Virginia federal court. Hyatt on Friday asked to amend his complaint to include the new allegations of the agency allegedly thwarting his patent applications. He claims the USPTO reclassified several of his applications despite him never abandoning them, and then made the appeal process impossible. "The PTO's practice of forcing Mr. Hyatt's applications into abandonment is an integral tactic employed by the PTO...

