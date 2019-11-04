China Tariffs Force Retail Fixture Maker To File Ch. 11

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 2:09 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania-based retail fixture and display maker Fleetwood Industries Inc. filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware on Monday, saying tariffs on Chinese imports have hiked its costs and cut its revenues to the point it is in default on $51 million of its nearly $70 million in debt. The Leesport, Pennsylvania-based company said in its court filings that its revenues are expected to fall by 50% over the past year and that it has failed to find new financing, leaving a bankruptcy filing as its "best path forward." "The debtors intend to use these cases to streamline their operations and to prosecute...

