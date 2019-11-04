High Court Won't Hear H&M's Textile Copyright Fight

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a case accusing H&M of copying a textile company's copyrighted floral lace designs, leaving in place a ruling that the fast-fashion giant warned would make it "dramatically" easier to sue for infringement. The justices denied H&M's request that the court review the April ruling by the Ninth Circuit, which revived a lawsuit filed by Malibu Textile that accused the apparel chain of incorporating the lace design into its garments without permission. H&M told the justices in September that the ruling would make it far too easy for copyright owners to avoid dismissal,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS