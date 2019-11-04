Arthrex Seeks 2nd PTAB Redo After Constitutionality Ruling

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:10 PM EST) -- Arthrex Inc. is asking the Federal Circuit to send back a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating its suture anchor patent after the appeals court recently ruled that board judges are unconstitutionally appointed, noting that the same panel of judges oversaw both cases. Last week, the Federal Circuit ruled that PTAB judges had insufficient oversight from the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office under the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution. As part of that decision, the appeals court had remanded the board’s decision invalidating Arthrex's suture patent to be reheard by a new panel of administrative patent judges....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS