TransPerfect Co-Founder's Legal Fee Bid Denied In Chancery

Law360, Wilmington (November 4, 2019, 4:47 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge denied TransPerfect Global Inc. co-founder Elizabeth Elting's bid to have the company's other co-founder and CEO, Philip R. Shawe, reimburse her for roughly $210,000 in legal costs Monday, expressing a "naive hope" the parties can work out an agreement despite their yearslong legal fight. During a brief teleconference, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard said he was denying Elting's fee reimbursement bid without prejudice in what is just another skirmish following the long and contentious battle over control of the translation services company. If Elting wants, the chancellor said, she can file another request with more information that would be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS