Fla. Tax Prep Co. Hits Franchisees With Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 2:59 PM EST) -- Happy Tax Holding Corp. hit a group of former and current franchisees with a lawsuit in Florida federal court Monday, claiming they launched a "vindictive campaign" against the tax preparation company and sent investors and employees defamatory emails that infringed its trademarks and called its founder a liar and bully. In a 19-page complaint, Happy Tax, its founder Mario Costanz and its CEO Monica Poirier claim three former franchisees, Jamey Hill, Tricia Drago and Johnnie Jemel Mainer-Smith, and two current franchisees, Sean McDonald and Chad Greene, are behind a series of defamatory emails that aim to harm the company’s business and...

