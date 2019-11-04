Ballot Measure Can't Legalize Pot, Fla. Legislators Say

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:55 PM EST) -- Florida's House of Representatives urged the state Supreme Court to agree a citizen petition to legalize adult use marijuana is an improper use of the petition process that "attempts to legislate through the ballot box." The House's brief, filed Friday, comes after a group called Sensible Florida has collected more than 83,000 signatures to put a constitutional amendment called the "Florida Cannabis Act" on a state ballot. In September, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody asked the state Supreme Court for an advisory opinion on whether the language of the ballot measure is compliant with the Florida Constitution's rules on these petitions....

