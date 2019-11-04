ITC To Investigate Medical Device Imports

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will investigate several companies, including Olympus Corp., after a German company and its U.S. unit accused them of importing medical devices that infringe five of its patents, according to a Monday announcement. The ITC voted to launch an investigation into certain argon plasma coagulation system probes, used in medical procedures to coagulate and treat tissue, and related components, after receiving a complaint from Erbe ElekTromedizin GmbH and Erbe USA Inc. Erbe asked the ITC for a permanent limited exclusion order barring the infringing products from entering the U.S. and a permanent cease and desist order blocking...

