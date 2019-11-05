Justices Should Allow Time-Bar Ruling Appeals, Biotech Says

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:08 PM EST) -- Pharma and biotech industry groups, legal scholars and a California semiconductor company are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve the ability of patent holders to appeal decisions that find a patent challenge was filed with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in a timely manner. There were five briefs filed Monday supporting Click-To-Call Technologies LP in its patent dispute with Yellowpages.com's parent company Thryv Inc. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case in June. At issue is the Federal Circuit’s position that patent owners can appeal PTAB decisions finding a patent challenge was filed within the one-year window that...

