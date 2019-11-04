Gorsuch Conflicted About 'Common Sense' Traffic Stops

Law360, Washington (November 4, 2019, 9:20 PM EST) -- Justice Neil Gorsuch, arguably the Supreme Court's new swing vote in Fourth Amendment cases, appeared torn Monday over whether police officers can pull someone over for no other reason than the registered owner of the car has a suspended license, questioning the basis for a Kansas deputy's "common sense" assumption. Kansas is appealing a ruling from its state's high court that the deputy violated Charles Glover's civil rights when he pulled him over after doing a registration check on Glover's 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck and saw that the vehicle's owner had a suspended license. Glover moved to suppress the evidence from...

