Fed. Circ. Told PTAB's Constitutional Problem Dooms All IPRs

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:43 PM EST) -- Polaris argued Monday that the Federal Circuit didn't go far enough when it declared the appointment of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges unconstitutional last week and said that the flaw the court identified means that the entire inter partes review system must be struck down. That's because the court lacks the authority to order a remedy that will actually make the PTAB's structure constitutional by giving the patent office director the authority to review the board's decisions, Polaris Innovations Ltd. attorney Matthew D. Powers of Tensegrity Law Group LLP said during oral arguments in an appeal of a PTAB decision that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS