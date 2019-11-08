IP Hires: Norton Rose, Irell, Withers, Blankingship

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 11:25 AM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has brought on the former co-chair of Barnes & Thornburg's intellectual property practice, Irell & Manella has rehired a Crowell & Moring IP attorney and Withers has nabbed a fashion technology partner. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. Norton Rose Nabs Ex-Barnes & Thornburg IP Co-Chair Norton Rose Fulbright has hired Felicia J. Boyd, the former co-chair of Barnes & Thornburg LLP’s IP practice, in Minneapolis. She has more than 30 years of relevant experience, and focuses her practice on IP litigation and trademark prosecution, with most of her clients coming from financial...

