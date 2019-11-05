ENRC Loses Bid To Restart Review Into SFO Bribery Probe

Law360, London (November 5, 2019, 4:00 PM GMT) -- A judge at a London court ruled on Tuesday that the Serious Fraud Office does not have to reopen an independent review of its criminal probe into a Kazakh mining company because a separate court is already scrutinizing allegations that officials engaged in misconduct. Judge Michael Supperstone rejected an attempt by the Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. to force the SFO to restart an internal review that was examining how the fraud agency has handled a bribery and corruption investigation into the company. ENRC has separately sued the agency for £70 million ($90 million) over accusations that former officials unlawfully obtained privileged and legal...

