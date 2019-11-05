Driver Data Expert Snaps Up UK Motor Insurance Broker

Law360, London (November 5, 2019, 4:41 PM GMT) -- A British company specializing in technologically advanced fuel payments systems has bought a commercial insurance broker that matches businesses with insurers in the motor and petrol industries, the payments business has said. Radius Payment Solutions, which is behind British petrol card company U.K. Fuel, said on Monday it will buy The Burley Group, a South Yorkshire-based insurance broker. It did not disclose how much it will pay. Bill Holmes, chief executive of Radius, said the acquisition is a “great move” for the payments company that will “significantly strengthen” its insurance division. Radius offers fuel cards — payment cards that motorists can use to...

