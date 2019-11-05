UK Investors Prepare Tougher Scrutiny Of Executive Pay

Law360, London (November 5, 2019, 3:14 PM GMT) -- Britain's publicly listed companies should prepare for harsher scrutiny on the pay packets they hand to top executives as they go into the 2020 reporting season and should be able to demonstrate a strong link between pay and performance, a group representing investors said Tuesday. The Investment Association, a trade body representing investors and investment managers, called on companies listed on the FTSE 350 to show a clear link between executives' performance and their pay when the Annual General Meeting season begins in 2020. The lobby group wrote to FTSE 350 companies — the top firms listed on the London Stock Exchange —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS